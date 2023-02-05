Contests
Non-profit that provides animal therapy loses animals in barn fire

(Source: WIFR)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PROSPECT, Conn. (WFSB) - Several animals have died after a barn fire last night in Prospect.

The barn belonged to Kelly’s Kids, a non-profit that provides animal therapy to children and seniors.

They say the animals were inside the barn due to the freezing temperatures.

They say some of the animals were able to make it out, but most of them died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kelly’s Kids is asking for support. Any funds will be used to rebuild and recover what was lost.

To donate to their Gofundme, CLICK HERE.

