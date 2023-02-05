One man dies after medical event causes crash, good Samaritan performs CPR

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man has died after crashing into a tree on Bradley Avenue last night.

Police responded to the scene at 5:35 p.m. to find a good Samaritan performing CPR on the driver.

The 63-year-old man was later identified as Thomas Richter of Meriden.

Police say Richter veered to the left onto the grassy median before striking a tree. The vehicle spun out of control before stopping in the middle of the north bound lane of Bradley Avenue.

The driver was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the Chief State Medical Examiners Officer, the cause of death is believed to be a medical event that caused the crash.

