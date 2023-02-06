For 2nd time in less than a week, a knife was found at a Granby school

In full transparency, I am writing to inform you of an incident involving a student today, Monday, February 6, 2023 at Granby Memorial Middle School where a student brought a knife to school and showed other students. It was determined that the student had no ill intentions and no student was ever at risk. From what we found, this student made a terrible mistake by bringing this item onto school grounds. Please note that all of our safety protocols were immediately put into action. Parents/guardians of students in the affected classroom were individually contacted by the middle school administration, via phone following the incident. Communication was sent to the Granby Memorial Middle School community this morning.

I understand that these types of incidents may cause concern and anxiety for our school community and I want to assure you that we are taking every precaution to ensure safety in our schools.

I would also like to take this time to remind all parents/guardians to have a conversation with your students about bringing anything on school grounds that can be deemed as a danger to our school community. Also, if they see or hear of any behavior that they believe may pose a threat to the school community, they should immediately report it to school personnel.

We take incidents like this very seriously at Granby Public Schools and appreciate your support and partnership in maintaining a safe and secure school environment. I would also ask that you reach out to your school administration if you have any concerns regarding school safety.