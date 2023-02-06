For 2nd time in less than a week, a knife was found at a Granby school

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Granby Public Schools confirmed to Channel 3 that a knife was found at one of its schools.
The incident on Monday marked the second time in less than a week that a knife was brought to a school.
It happened at the Granby Memorial Middle School.
School officials said the student claimed no ill intent. However, the incident remains under investigation.
Superintendent Jordan Grossman provided a statement.
Last week, a student brought a knife to the Wells road Intermediate School. The student was caught showing it to classmates.
Grossman said in a statement on Feb. 1 that immediate action was taken, an investigation was launched, and appropriate disciplinary actions would be taken.
Grossman said he will be conducting a superintendent’s community conversation on Feb 15 at 9 a.m. to discuss the recent incidents.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.