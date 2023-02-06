Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

For 2nd time in less than a week, a knife was found at a Granby school

The Superintendent released a statement about the incident.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Granby Public Schools confirmed to Channel 3 that a knife was found at one of its schools.

The incident on Monday marked the second time in less than a week that a knife was brought to a school.

It happened at the Granby Memorial Middle School.

School officials said the student claimed no ill intent. However, the incident remains under investigation.

Superintendent Jordan Grossman provided a statement.

Last week, a student brought a knife to the Wells road Intermediate School. The student was caught showing it to classmates.

Grossman said in a statement on Feb. 1 that immediate action was taken, an investigation was launched, and appropriate disciplinary actions would be taken.

Grossman said he will be conducting a superintendent’s community conversation on Feb 15 at 9 a.m. to discuss the recent incidents.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Generic photo.
Student brought knife to school in Granby

Latest News

Gov. Ned Lamont during a previous news conference. (file)
Gov. announces tax cut plan for middle class, working families
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
Child struck by car in Meriden
There will be a community meeting this week in regards to the matter.
A student brings a knife to Granby Memorial Middle School
Lamont will highlight these tax cuts during his State of the State Address on Wednesday.
Lamont wants to lower taxes for middle class families
Meriden police say that the child suffered minor injuries, but is okay.
Police say a child was hit by a car near a school in Meriden