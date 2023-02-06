Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

3 teens found dead in garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.
According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (Gray News) – Three teenagers found dead in a New Mexico garage likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

According to the Edgewood Police Department, the teens were found dead in the garage Sunday.

Police said a propane heater was found to be in use inside the garage.

Details about the victims are not yet being released, as police are still working to notify families.

The Edgewood Police Department would like to stress to the community the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors in homes and workspaces where heaters and appliances are in use.

Carbon monoxide is extremely dangerous, as it cannot be seen, smelled, or heard.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 2,300
Dell is the latest tech company to announce cuts.
Dell lays off more than 6,000 workers
A boy was rescued from earthquake rubble in Qatma, Syria, after a deadly earthquake struck...
Boy pulled from earthquake rubble
Gov. Ned Lamont during a previous news conference. (file)
Gov. announces tax cut plan for middle class, working families
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
Child struck by car in Meriden