Bristol police seek boy who was reported missing on Saturday

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Bristol.

Police said they’re searching for Jayden Cochran, who was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4.

They described Jayden as standing 5′10″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, black sneakers, and a black fanny pack.

Anyone with information about where Jayden may be should contact the Bristol Police Department.

