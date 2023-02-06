Contests
Bristol police seek boy who was reported missing on Saturday

Jayden Cochran was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4, according to police in Bristol.
Jayden Cochran was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4, according to police in Bristol.(Bristol police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - A 16-year-old boy was reported missing in Bristol.

Police said they’re searching for Jayden Cochran, who was last seen during the evening hours of Feb. 4.

They described Jayden as standing 5′10″ tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants, black sneakers, and a black fanny pack.

Anyone with information about where Jayden may be should contact the Bristol Police Department.

