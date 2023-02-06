Contests
Cleaning crew at Frito-Lay Distribution Center robbed at gunpoint

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - Cleaning crew members at the Frito-Lay Distribution Center in South Windsor were robbed at gunpoint earlier this evening.

Police say they responded to 160 Nutmeg Road South, the Frito-Lay Distribution Center, at 5:29 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery.

Members of the cleaning crew were forced to the ground at gunpoint and had their cash and jewelry stolen.

There were no reported injuries and the suspect fled the scene.

