Cleaning up after the cold caused pipes to burst

MYSTIC, CT. (WFSB) - Joyce Therieault had a rude wake-up call Sunday morning around 4:00 a.m.

“There was literally a waterfall coming down here,” Therieault said about the area at the bottom of her stairs.

Her pipes burst in five different spots in her Mystic home, causing thousands of dollars worth of repairs.

“I actually had guests in the Airbnb and they were saying to me ‘the water is coming in on this side too!’ because we keep that door locked when we have guests and I just told her to grab some towels,” Therieault said.

Her homeowners insurance connected her with TMG Companies which specializes in repairs like these.

“Between frozen pipes and water damage we were busy all weekend,” Owner Tyler Gonzales said.

On a typical weekend, Gonzales says he has one or two emergency calls. Since Friday, his team has been on 50.

He blames the combination of bitterly cold temperatures and high winds.

“Leave your facuets running, heat trace those pipes in attic areas, crawl spaces, proper insulation,” Gonzales said.

“This was a new experience for us that’s for sure,” Therieault said. “I’ve never had any kind of loss and I’ve never had to put in a claim to my homeowners insurance before.”

Gonzales estimates it to be at least a week before Therieault’s home is back to the way it should be.

