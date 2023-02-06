Gov. to announce tax cut plan for middle class, working families

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor plans to announce a proposal he said will provide tax relief to middle class and working families.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference to unveil the details at 11 a.m. on Monday in East Hartford.

The legislative proposal Lamont plans to introduce the proposal during the 2023 legislative session later this week.

He said it is one of several tax relief measures he plans to include in his fiscal years 2024 and 2025 biennial state budget proposal.

