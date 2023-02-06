Contests
Gov. to announce tax cut plan for middle class, working families

Gov. Ned Lamont during a previous news conference. (file)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor plans to announce a proposal he said will provide tax relief to middle class and working families.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference to unveil the details at 11 a.m. on Monday in East Hartford.

The legislative proposal Lamont plans to introduce the proposal during the 2023 legislative session later this week.

He said it is one of several tax relief measures he plans to include in his fiscal years 2024 and 2025 biennial state budget proposal.

