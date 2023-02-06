How to save on flower deliveries for Valentine’s Day

(WFSB) - Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it. The Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut shared tips with the I-Team last week to help you avoid a scam and get your money’s worth.

The I-Team is putting those tips to the test in a series of reports.

On Wednesday February 1st, WFSB ordered 5 bouquets from 5 different places. From each place the I-Team ordered a dozen red roses. Each website called it something slightly different and showed a slightly different arrangement.

A breakdown of what was ordered is below:

A breakdown of what was ordered. (WFSB)

You’ll notice the price advertised and the price paid were always different. On average there was $16.50 worth of fees.

When ordering, the I-Team noticed there would have been additional fees if the deliveries had been set for Valentine’s Day. All the orders were set to deliver on Monday February 6th.

The first arrived to WFSB around 8:30am. It was from 1-800-Flowers, but the card showed the local florist that filled the order was ‘Avenue Florist and the Flower Box’ in Wethersfield.

On the ‘Avenue Florist and Flower Box’ website you can order a dozen and a half roses for the same price WFSB ordered a dozen through 1-800-Flowers. If the I-team had ordered directly through the florist, WFSB would have also saved $8 on delivery.

This portion of the experiment shows that shopping around can save you money on the exact same flowers.

Here’s a look at the 5 bouquets shown from left to right (sendflowers.com, fromyouflowers.com, 1-800-flowers, The Root System, House of Flora)

Flower lineup for I-Team test. (WFSB)

