Social media posts put UHart campus on alert; student banned

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A student was banned from the University of Hartford campus following concerning posts made to social media, the school confirmed on Monday morning.

Public safety officials told Channel 3 that they launched an investigation after they were made aware of the anonymous posts.

“Working in partnership with local police, the account information was determined, and a student was identified,” said Molly Polk, UHart vice president for marketing and enrollment. “The student was arrested without incident and has been banned from campus pending conduct proceedings. We take these actions and concerns seriously, and we are appreciative of the assistance and response from local law enforcement.”

Eyewitness News reached out to Bloomfield and Hartford police, both of whom said they were unaware of any threats.

Parents said they did not received any communication from the school about the investigation.

There’s no word on the impact on classes on Monday.

