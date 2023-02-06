Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man accused of using ATM to steal $17k from victim’s account

Edwin Taylor Vasquez.
Edwin Taylor Vasquez.(Windsor Locks Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he stole about $17,000 from a woman’s account by using an ATM, police said.

Authorities said the incident happened at the Federal Credit Union on Ella Grasso Turnpike in Windsor Locks on October 28.

“The victim reported approximately 11 unauthorized ATM withdrawals from her account, totaling approximately $17,000,” said Windsor Locks police.

After an investigation, Edwin Taylor Vasquez, 27, of Roosevelt, New York was identified as one of two suspects.

Vazquez was extradited to the Windsor Locks Police Department on February 4.

Police said Vazquez was charged with larceny second-degree and fraudulent use of an ATM. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

“Vasquez has prior convictions in New York for burglary, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon,” said police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Prevent frozen water pipes this winter
Cleaning up after the cold caused pipes to burst
Gov. Ned. Lamont will highlight these tax cuts during his State of the State Address on...
Gov. announces tax cut plan for middle class, working families
Meteorologist Mike Slifer show the weather for Monday Feb. 6.
Technical Discussion: Above Average Temperatures Through the Week With A Few Chances for Rain!
Meriden police say that the child suffered minor injuries, but is okay.
Child struck by car in Meriden