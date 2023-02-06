Man accused of using ATM to steal $17k from victim’s account

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he stole about $17,000 from a woman’s account by using an ATM, police said.

Authorities said the incident happened at the Federal Credit Union on Ella Grasso Turnpike in Windsor Locks on October 28.

“The victim reported approximately 11 unauthorized ATM withdrawals from her account, totaling approximately $17,000,” said Windsor Locks police.

After an investigation, Edwin Taylor Vasquez, 27, of Roosevelt, New York was identified as one of two suspects.

Vazquez was extradited to the Windsor Locks Police Department on February 4.

Police said Vazquez was charged with larceny second-degree and fraudulent use of an ATM. He was held on a $75,000 bond.

“Vasquez has prior convictions in New York for burglary, robbery, assault and criminal possession of a weapon,” said police.

