Mayor Justin Elicker to deliver New Haven’s State of the City Address

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Tonight at New Haven City Hall, Mayor Justin Elicker will deliver his state of the city address.

Two years ago in the middle of the pandemic, Elicker gave this speech to an empty chamber.

The Board of Alders and members of the public watched on Zoom. It’s far different now.

While Elicker says the city has made plenty of progress, he also says there are still plenty of challenges.

“It’s to reflect on just how far we’ve come, but also how much work we have to do together,” Elicker said.

Elicker, a little more than one month in to his second term, will lay out his vision for the Elm City, as he delivers his State of the City Address.

“We need to make sure our kids have every opportunity to come out of the pandemic and address some of our issues around absenteeism, literacy and math. We still face a lot of challenges around public safety,” said Elicker.

That’s because the end of 2022 and the start of 2023 saw an uptick in deadly shootings in New Haven.

He said public safety is just one of the big issues the city must focus on in the year ahead.

“Continues to be affordable housing, that continues to be a main challenge for our state and our city. Public safety, we’ve made a lot of progress implementing new programs, expanding existing programs, but there is a lot more work we need to do, education as well. We’ve got to make sure every child has the opportunity to thrive in our public school system,” said Elicker.

As for the city’s finances?

Two years ago, Elicker says the city was facing a $66 million budget hole, but increases in the state’s payment in lieu of taxes program, along with an increase in Yale’s annual voluntary payment to the city have been game changers.

He feels the economic growth from new businesses to new construction shows New Haven is moving in the right direction.

“We’ve got a lot more work to do, but the way we can do this is a recipe we’ve used for years, being a city that welcomes everyone, supports everyone, that ultimately works together,” said Elicker.

But not everyone agrees with the mayor’s outlook. A handful of Democrats have already thrown their hat into the ring, looking to primary the mayor this summer, arguing the city needs a new direction.

