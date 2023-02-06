Contests
Portion of Berlin Turnpike closed in Berlin because of two-vehicle crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed part of the Berlin Turnpike in Berlin on Monday morning.

The state Department of Transportation said the closure was on the northbound side at North Colony Road.

The crash was first reported just before 6:45 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

