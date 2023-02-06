Portion of Berlin Turnpike closed in Berlin because of two-vehicle crash

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed part of the Berlin Turnpike in Berlin on Monday morning.

The state Department of Transportation said the closure was on the northbound side at North Colony Road.

The crash was first reported just before 6:45 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.