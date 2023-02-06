Rally planned to protest Supreme Court’s decision on gun owners with restraining orders

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut domestic violence advocates plan to take a stand Monday morning to protest a federal court decision they say will put victims in danger.

Federal judges ruled last week the government cannot stop people with domestic restraining orders from owning guns.

A rally is planned at the state attorney general’s office at 12:30 p.m. in downtown Hartford.

Organizers said the goal is to unite victims, their families, and lawmakers in protecting those who aren’t safe from their abusers.

The federal court of appeals made the decision after the Supreme Court’s conservative majority set new standards for interpreting the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Connecticut advocates plan to argue that domestic violence victims with restraining orders will be in danger if their abusers still have access to guns.

At the rally, one of the speakers will be the mother of a local victim who was shot by her estranged husband after seeking a restraining order.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, state Attorney General William Tong, local police, and advocates from various domestic violence organizations across the state will also be in attendance.

