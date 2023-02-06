Contests
Water main break in Bristol affects numerous streets

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Water has been shut off from Hull Street to Cawley Street in Bristol due to a water main break.

The Bristol Water and Sewer Department says the shutdown may affect many other streets in the area since South Street is a main transmission line.

“Our crews will work diligently to locate and repair the leak and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause residents. We will stay on site until water is restored to all customers but we can not give a time estimate until we excavate to find the break.

We appreciate all our customers patience as our crews work to repair the leak.”

Bristol Water and Sewer Department

They say surrounding areas may also experience low water pressure.

They warned that when the water is turned back on, you may experience some discolored water. If you do experience discolored water, run an outside faucet or bathtub until the water clears.

A water filling station is located 1080 Terryville Avenue and is available to any residents who are affected by the shut off.

There is no charge to use the water filling station but residents will need to bring their own containers.

It is recommended to call the water filling station ahead of time at (860) 583-6504.

