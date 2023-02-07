Accident shuts down I-95 in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Both sides of I-95 are shut down following a multi-vehicle accident Monday evening.

Officials with the Department of Transportation say the northbound lanes are shut down between Exits 70 and 71, and the southbound lanes are shut down between Exit 70 and 69.

State police say the accident occurred on the southbound side of the highway.

Injuries have been reported but the extent of those injuries are not yet known.

The accident was reported at 10:17 p.m.

