Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Accident shuts down I-95 in Old Lyme

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Both sides of I-95 are shut down following a multi-vehicle accident Monday evening.

Officials with the Department of Transportation say the northbound lanes are shut down between Exits 70 and 71, and the southbound lanes are shut down between Exit 70 and 69.

State police say the accident occurred on the southbound side of the highway.

Injuries have been reported but the extent of those injuries are not yet known.

The accident was reported at 10:17 p.m.

Refresh the page for the latest details

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A traffic alert has been issued.
Portion of Berlin Turnpike closed in Berlin because of two-vehicle crash
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
Man struck, killed by driver on Lewis Avenue in Meriden
A deadly collision was reported on Route 44 in Winchester on Jan. 31.
2 dead, including teen, in head-on collision on Route 44 in Winchester
Police say to avoid this area for emergency crews to respond to the incident.
Crash closes Berlin Turnpike in Newington