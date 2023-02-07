CT residents looking for ways to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

(WFSB) - As the death toll continues to climb following that devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, here in Connecticut, those with ties to the region are trying to help.

It’s not just donations. The first shipment of coats and shoes went out today.

People are trying to connect with family that lives over there, and right now, it’s not easy.

Its business as usual inside the Orange Farmer’s Market, but for Murat Karacayli, his mind is thousands of miles away as his heart aches for his homeland of Turkey.

“I called my family, I couldn’t reach them, because all the phones shut down, electricity shut down. I was worried, I couldn’t sleep all night,” said Karacayli, with the Orange Farmer’s Market.

Monday morning a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and a series of violent aftershocks hit southeast Turkey and northwest Syria, flattening buildings and killing thousands.

Murat’s only communication is being able to text his sister.

“She said everybody is okay, but we lost a lot of friends. Next door neighbor, house collapsed, relatives collapsed, I still have cousins under building, still looking for, three days later they’re still looking for them,” said Karacayli.

It’s a similar mood over at the Turkish Kebab House on Campbell Avenue in West Haven, where staff have been glued to the TV.

“Two of my kitchen staff have very close relatives what happened, waitress, my old waitress have family members and college friends,” said Eren Kuru with the Turkish Kebab House.

While Kuru thinks of those back home in Turkey, he also worries about those in Syria as well.

“There are innocent people there. They don’t have a full government, they don’t have a government at all. It’s a war over there, Kuru said. “We really need the world to come together to be able to help people who are unable to help themselves, unable to defend themselves.”

In addition to the Turkish American communities in Connecticut, local relief organizations like Save the Children and Americares are responding, sending relief supplies and medicine.

“We hope to have items arrive as soon as possible. We’re also mobilizing a team of emergency response experts from Stamford, they’ll be departing in the next two hours and they’ll be able to better support our response from the ground in Turkey,” said Cora Nally with Americares.

