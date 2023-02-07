Contests
Glastonbury police look into reports of objects being ‘launched’ at vehicles

Police in Glastonbury are looking into reports that objects were launched at moving and parked vehicles in town.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Police in Glastonbury are looking into reports that objects were launched at moving and parked vehicles in town.

They said that the reports came from the area of Matson Hill Road between Bittersweet Lane.

They were filed between Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023.

“This is an ongoing investigation, so I cannot comment on the types of items launched,” said Lt. Kevin Szydlo, Glastonbury police.

Anyone with information about the incidents or who believes their vehicle was targeted, is asked to contact Glastonbury detectives at 860-652-4280.

