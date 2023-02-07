Good Samaritans, firefighters honored after saving Meriden family from house fire

Meriden, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters and good Samaritans were honored on Monday for saving the lives of a family whose home was destroyed by a fire last month.

Three bystanders risked their lives to help save the family inside a burning home in Meriden.

The family was trapped when the fire started on the first floor and traveled up to the roof.

The bystanders were able to save a woman and her two grandchildren from the home.

When the bystanders couldn’t rescue the woman’s 17-year-old son Mekhi McLean, firefighters from the Meriden Fire Department stepped in saving McLean’s life.

He was transported to a hospital in New York where he was placed in a hyperbaric chamber. He is now out of the hospital and back in school.

Firefighters who saved McLean and battled the fire sustained injuries themselves.

On Monday they are being honored for their bravery, along with the three bystanders who helped save the family.

