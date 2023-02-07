Home invasion, kidnapping case out of Thompson officially closed by state police

THOMPSON, CT (WFSB) - A home invasion and kidnapping suspect from a case in Thompson was extradited from Massachusetts to Connecticut last week.

Connecticut State Police said Keith Kirk, 31, of Oxford, MA, was in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections. He was brought to Connecticut on Feb. 1.

Troopers said Kirk was the subject of an active felony arrest warrant related to a home invasion reported in the Town of Thompson in Sept. 2018. During the incident, the victim reported being kidnapped at knife point, driven to two bank locations and forced to withdraw money before he returned to the home with Kirk. The victim was eventually released without being hurt. He reported the incident to police at that point.

Before leaving the victim’s residence, the suspect was said to have taken several items, including the victim’s cell phone. The victim provided investigators with a detailed description of the vehicle driven by Kirk when he left the area, as well as a description of the specific items that were taken from his home.

During the month of Oct. 2018, a vehicle that matched the description provided by the victim was found abandoned by Webster, MA police. Troopers said it was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen by its owner in Webster before the home invasion in Thompson.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, an item reported stolen from the victim’s home was located within a passenger compartment. That and other pieces of evidence collected at the scene were submitted to the State of Connecticut Forensic Laboratory for examination. Troopers said the results connected the items to Kirk.

After learning that Kirk had been in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Corrections since Oct. 2018, detectives said they obtained an image of Kirk for use in a photographic lineup. When presented with the photographic lineup, the victim identified the image of Kirk as the suspect.

After a lengthy investigation, extradition was granted by the Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kirk was held on a $200,000 cash/surety bond and was arraigned on Feb 2 at the Danielson Superior Court.

He was charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, first-degree larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and first-degree burglary.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.