How to switch your energy supplier in the wake of high electric bills

(WFSB) – The two major utility companies in Connecticut jacked up the supply rates, which meant that a portion of customers’ bills increased quite a bit.

There is a way to save some major money by making a simple switch.

“I want our town to be clean,” said Gene DeJoannis of Manchester. “I mean, everybody likes a clean town, right?”

DeJoannis said he is so passionate about the environment that a few times a week he dons his homemade trash kit to clean up the streets near his home.

“I hate these damn cigarette butts,” he said.

DeJoannis also found another way to be green.

He switched his energy supplier to a company that uses 100 percent renewable energy, and now many people are doing the same thing for a different reason: To save green.

“This price increase is unbelievable,” DeJoannis said.

In January, both Eversource and United Illuminating nearly doubled their supply charge rate. Now, Eversource charges more than 24 cents per kilowatt hour. U.I. charges just under 22 cents.

DeJoannis shows people how to save money.

“I marked up a bill to show people,” he explained.

Online, he teaches people how to switch energy suppliers with just a few clicks through the state-sponsored website energizect.com.

“If you bought a frying pan from Amazon, it’s not any harder than that,” DeJoannis said.

“One can move to any of these other companies, and right now it’s a good deal,” said Kenneth Gillingham, an energy expert.

Gillingham’s opinion carries a lot weight. He’s a world-renowned energy expert and professor at Yale University. He said the supply charge is the cost to generate electricity, which has skyrocketed due to the war in Ukraine.

“It’s on the top of so many people’s minds,” he said. “The cost is so high now.”

Gillingham said he’s advising most of his friends and neighbors to change energy suppliers.

When Channel 3 checked the site recently, it found 20 offers with cheaper rates. The best deals will save the average family more than $77 a month with Eversource and $57 with U.I.

Customers would still rely on the same utility to distribute the power, but there is one catch.

“For most people right now, it’s a good move,” Gillingham said. “But if you’re the type of person who makes a decision and doesn’t ever check your bill anymore, it might not be the best move.”

Customers can change their energy supplier as often as they like. They are never locked in; however, the supplier must honor the length of any contract they offer. Keep in mind, they can change their rates after the contract expires. So, make sure to monitor the bill and be ready to switch again if necessary.

“It would save us $65.60 a month,” DeJoannis said.

DeJoannis said he’s preparing to teach more people how to switch suppliers during an upcoming event at a local senior center. He said helping people save green always feels great.

“It was gratifying to see all the thank yous,” he said.

