Naugatuck man killed in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man from Naugatuck was the victim of a shooting in Bridgeport on Monday afternoon.

Bridgeport police identified the victim as 26-year-old Tyheem Scales.

Officers said they responded to a Shotspotter alert on Williams Street around 2:20 p.m.

A few moments later, dispatchers reported that they received calls about shots being fired in the same area. The report said a party inside a vehicle possibly suffered a gunshot wound.

Police reported that they found a man in a parking lot behind 974 William St. The victim, identified as Scales, had been shot multiple times.

Scales was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead when he arrived there.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact Bridgeport detectives at 203-581-5239 or call the Bridgeport police tip line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

