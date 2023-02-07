New Haven is seeing a spike in overdose deaths, city officials say

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The city of New Haven is seeing a spike in deadly overdoses, officials said Tuesday.

City officials said there have been 12 overdose deaths reported in the city since January 25.

The average of fatal overdoses is usually two per week, according to the city.

“The overdoses have occurred throughout the City with three (3) incidents reported in Newhallville and four (4) in the Hill neighborhood,” city officials said. “Preliminary reports indicate that this cluster of cases is unique with the involvement of crack cocaine, crack pipes, and burned materials indicative of crack/cocaine use, but with a suspected mixture of opioids such as fentanyl.”

City officials said they are trying to raise awareness to help prevent further overdoses and deaths.

Anyone who would like to get treatment can call 1-800-563-4086 or can visit connectgnh.org for information.

“Residents who use drugs are also encouraged to get their substances or paraphernalia tested at the Yale-Community Health Care Van, located at 270 Congress Avenue, Monday-Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – no question asked,” the city said.

“We are experiencing a sudden increase in fatal overdoses in the City of New Haven, and we want to alert residents and the community about these incidents and encourage residents to learn more about the resources that are available to them,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

