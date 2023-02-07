Project aims to reduce crashes on Hartford’s Asylum Avenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new project aims to reduce crashes and make roads safer on Hartford’s Asylum Avenue.

It’s a heavily traveled roadway that runs through the capital city.

This stretch of Asylum Avenue has three of the most crash prone intersections in the city.

A road diet is being proposed to reduce crashes, but not everyone is on board with the proposal.

The roadway has some of the most dangerous intersections in the city.

“Here on asylum avenue in Hartford, we have three of the ten most crash prone intersections in the whole city,” said Jay Stange, a coordinator with Transport Hartford.

According to data from 2019 to 2021, there was a total of 161 crashes along Asylum Avenue. Those crashes included 48 injuries.

A road diet is being proposed to help reduce crashes on Asylum Avenue between Sumner Street and Prospect Avenue.

The proposal includes reducing areas of Asylum Avenue’s four lanes to three, with the center lane becoming a turn lane.

“It makes the road more predictable, more safe and so even though we have three lanes instead of four, we get the same travel time and almost the same volume on the road with a lot more safety,” said Stange.

Stange’s goal is to help make public roadways safer and work closely within the community to do that.

“We’re not building any new concrete. We’re not changing any curbs, we’re just changing the paint on the road so it’s a really affordable way to try and make the road safer,” said Stange.

The proposal also includes adding buffered bicycle lanes to chunks of Asylum Avenue.

“The notion that traffic is a little bit out of control and that people are at risk because of cars is a recurring issue in Hartford,” said Councilman Josh Michtom with the Hartford City Council.

The proposal has been controversial because the plan would slow down drivers and some opponents say that would make congestion worse. Some opponents also don’t want street parking spots eliminated.

However, Councilman Michtom thinks the road diet is a good idea.

“We have this notion that we are entitled to park very close to wherever we are going,” said Michtom. “I think by and large, we’ve got to let go of that notion. We’ve got to make a compromise.”

The public has been invited to weigh in on the proposal.

The city is taking those comments into consideration and then there will be either a new design or another public hearing.

The hope is to start implementing the changes in the spring.

