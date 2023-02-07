NY man charged with illegally selling weed out of ‘mobile dispensary’ in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A man from New York was charged with illegally selling marijuana in Naugatuck.

Naugatuck police said they arrested 25-year-old James Marson Brown of Jamaica, NY.

Over the course of Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, they said they began getting complaints about a van in the area of Walmart at 1100 New Haven Rd. because of its markings and solicitations in the area. They said the van was marked with decals that advertised it as a “mobile dispensary” with marijuana leaf decals all over its body.

It was reported that the operator of the van was openly advertising and selling marijuana.

Police said they made contact with the van and Brown on New Haven Road around 3 p.m. on Feb. 3.

They said their investigation revealed that Brown had been selling marijuana and CBD-related items with no sales or dispensary permits.

Police noted that it is illegal to sell THC-related items, including CBD, from a vehicle, and no such permits exist.

The van was seized, and Brown was arrested and charged. He was given a court date of March 2 at Waterbury Superior Court.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.