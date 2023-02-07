RHAM High School officials to host community meeting after ‘racially charged’ incidents

HEBRON, CT (WFSB) - Two racially charged incidents within the walls of RHAM High School in Hebron have the district is taking action.

Hebron Public Schools said it called in, Joelle Murchison, a statewide leader in work related to diversity and inclusion, to have a community conversation Tuesday night at the high school.

The conversation was triggered after two separate incidents within the last 6 months.

On Friday, a student reportedly found a racially charged message scraped into a bathroom stall door.

School leaders said they weren’t sure when it was written, and that it might be hard to identify the person responsible.

Back in November, a 17-year-old was charged with breach of peace after a noose was found in the boy’s locker room of the high school.

RHAM Superintendent Colin McNamara released a statement that said in part, “It angers and disappoints me that our school district will be subjected to criticism and negative attention due to the ignorant actions of one individual.”

The community conversation with Murchison was scheduled to take place at RHAM High School’s auditorium from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

