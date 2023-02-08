Advocates push to re-instate free school lunch program

Conn. (WFSB) - Advocates for the free school lunch program are pushing for state officials to re-implement the program.

The program began during the COVID-19 pandemic to help feed kids of all economic statuses.

The free lunch program was federally funded and ended back in December. Advocates of re-instating the program attended Tuesday’s House hearings.

Under the new program, the state would step into supplement school districts. The financial issue is the only stumbling block for proponents of the program.

“The issue is always where are our dollars being spent public policy cost money and addressing children’s needs cost money so my argument is that is one, we can afford to make and an investment we can’t afford to make,” said Sarah James of CT Child Advocate group.

The idea behind the program is to have it run at least through the end of this school year.

The voting on this plan will be included with several other proposals. Sources say it will likely pass when voting begins on Thursday.

