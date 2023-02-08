Assistant swimming coach in Meriden arrested for recording cellphone video in school bathroom

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An assistant swimming coach at a school in Meriden was arrested for recording video in a bathroom.

Police said 23-year-old Daniel Barillaro Jr. was charged with voyeurism.

Last month, the Special Crimes Unit from the Meriden Police Department said it began investigating an allegation of a voyeuristic act that was alleged to have happened at O.H. Platt High School.

The complaint was received from the Meriden Public School System and an investigation was immediately launched.

A student reported witnessing a cell phone recording in a bathroom while they were getting prepared to change after practice, police said.

The suspect was identified as Barillaro, whom police said was a coach at Platt High School.

During their investigation, Barillaro’s cell phone was seized and analyzed. The analysis revealed no additional acts of voyeurism or victims identified, police said.

However, as a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained from the Meriden Superior Court for a voyeurism charge.

“The Meriden Police Department would like to acknowledge the bravery of this student to come forward and report this incident,” police said in a news released.

Several details of the incident were omitted in the news release to help protect the identity of the victim.

Immediately after the allegation, Barillaro was placed on leave by the Meriden Public Schools and did not have access to children, police said.

Barillaro turned himself into the Meriden Police Department on Tuesday and was processed and released after posting a $5,000 court set bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.

No other details were released.

Anyone with further information about this case please contact Det. Kevin Ieraci at 203-630-6294 or kieraci@meridenct.gov.

