Route 2A in Montville reopens following closure for crash

MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - An overturned vehicle closed a portion of Route 2A in Montville on Wednesday morning.

The road reopened during the 6:30 a.m. half hour.

According to the state Department of Transportation, the road was closed in both directions at one point.

The rollover was first reported around 6 a.m.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

