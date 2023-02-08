Route 2A in Montville reopens following closure for crash
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - An overturned vehicle closed a portion of Route 2A in Montville on Wednesday morning.
The road reopened during the 6:30 a.m. half hour.
According to the state Department of Transportation, the road was closed in both directions at one point.
The rollover was first reported around 6 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
