Former UConn student pleads guilty in deadly attack
By Stephanie Simoni and Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WFSB) – A former UConn student who is accused of a deadly crime spree in 2020 pled guilty Wednesday.

It started in May 2020 when Peter Manfredonia, 26, attacked two men with a sword in Willington. Officials said Theodore DeMers, 62, was killed in the attack. John Franco, 80, was injured.

Manfredonia pleaded guilty in Rockville Superior Court.

Through a plea deal, Manfredonia admitted guilt for killing DeMers and hurting Franco, who he held hostage.

Police said Manfredonia then drove to Derby where he killed his high school friend, 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele.

After six days on the run, authorities caught up with Manfredonia in Maryland.

The crime in Derby is still in courts.

For his Willington crimes, Manfredonia will be sentenced on April 20 and could face up to 55 years in prison.

