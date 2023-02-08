GREAT KIDS: A family shares the joy of reading across the U.S.

WEATOGUE, CT (WFSB) - As a children’s book blogger, Charnaie Gordon has no shortage of books in her home.

There are so many books that on a weekly basis, she would take her children to donate many of them to the library.

“One day, we were making a delivery to our local library and my daughter said, ‘mommy, how come we always donate books to the library, can’t we donate books to other kids that might need books,’” Charnaie said.

At the time of the idea, Charnaie’s daughter Madison Gordon was 5-years old at the time.

Madison said, “I was thinking where else can we put books because we always get so many.”

It wasn’t long until Charnaie came up with the idea 50 States 50 Books only 4-years ago.

Now, 50 States 50 Book is embarking on a new year with the same mission along with her now 3rd grader son Barrington.

Together they collect the books, all of which focus on diversity, pack, and ship them out. Charnaie said, “we are looking for places where our donated books can have the best use and the best reach.”

The books end up at schools, daycares, as well as other libraries.

There is a short application on the website where groups who need books can apply.

“I think it’s a great way to help kids learn about things they didn’t know,” Barrington said.

The Gordon family realized that reading is important in and outside of their home.

Madison said, “I just want to be able to help kids. I think that reading is an important experience that everyone should have.”

