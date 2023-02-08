Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

GREAT KIDS: A family shares the joy of reading across the U.S.

Family shares the joy of reading across the U.S.
By Wendell Edwards and Kristina Russo
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATOGUE, CT (WFSB) - As a children’s book blogger, Charnaie Gordon has no shortage of books in her home.

There are so many books that on a weekly basis, she would take her children to donate many of them to the library.

“One day, we were making a delivery to our local library and my daughter said, ‘mommy, how come we always donate books to the library, can’t we donate books to other kids that might need books,’” Charnaie said.

At the time of the idea, Charnaie’s daughter Madison Gordon was 5-years old at the time.

Madison said, “I was thinking where else can we put books because we always get so many.”

It wasn’t long until Charnaie came up with the idea 50 States 50 Books only 4-years ago.

Now, 50 States 50 Book is embarking on a new year with the same mission along with her now 3rd grader son Barrington.

Together they collect the books, all of which focus on diversity, pack, and ship them out. Charnaie said, “we are looking for places where our donated books can have the best use and the best reach.”

The books end up at schools, daycares, as well as other libraries.

There is a short application on the website where groups who need books can apply.

“I think it’s a great way to help kids learn about things they didn’t know,” Barrington said.

The Gordon family realized that reading is important in and outside of their home.

Madison said, “I just want to be able to help kids. I think that reading is an important experience that everyone should have.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CT Teacher of the Year is now a national finalist
CT’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is now a national finalist
Nurses in New London get life-saving training
Nurses in New London get life-saving training with ‘Stop the Bleed’ program
Free lunch at school discussion continues
Advocates push to re-instate free school lunch program
CT Teacher of the Year is now a national finalist
VIDEO: CT Teacher of the Year is now a national finalist