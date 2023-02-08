Gun found at Hamden Learning Center following physical altercation with student: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was arrested after a gun with a large capacity magazine was found in a closet at a local school in Hamden.

Police were called to the Collaborative Learning Center in Hamden just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday due to a reported fight.

Officer Keron Bryce from Hamden Police spoke with school staff who said was a physical altercation between Khlil Davis-Yancey and a 16-year-old student.

According to school officials, the 16-year-old sustained minor injuries during this altercation.

Davis-Yaney was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Hamden Police were called back to the school around 11:30 a.m. because school security found a gun in the closet of one of the classrooms.

The 9mm handgun and a large capacity magazine were placed there by Davis-Yancey, Officer Bryce determined.

Davis-Yancey was located shortly after and was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, negligent storage of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and illegal possession of a large capacity magazine.

Davis-Yancey is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

Police say there is no threat to students or staff, but will increase police presence at the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center Schol.

School resource officers will also meet with students and staff daily.

