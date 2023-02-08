Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Gun found at Hamden Learning Center following physical altercation with student: Police

A man was arrested after a gun with a large capacity magazine was found in a closet at a local school in Hamden.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was arrested after a gun with a large capacity magazine was found in a closet at a local school in Hamden.

Police were called to the Collaborative Learning Center in Hamden just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday due to a reported fight.

Officer Keron Bryce from Hamden Police spoke with school staff who said was a physical altercation between Khlil Davis-Yancey and a 16-year-old student.

According to school officials, the 16-year-old sustained minor injuries during this altercation.

Davis-Yaney was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Hamden Police were called back to the school around 11:30 a.m. because school security found a gun in the closet of one of the classrooms.

The 9mm handgun and a large capacity magazine were placed there by Davis-Yancey, Officer Bryce determined.

Davis-Yancey was located shortly after and was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, negligent storage of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon on school grounds, and illegal possession of a large capacity magazine.

Davis-Yancey is currently being held on a $150,000 bond.

Police say there is no threat to students or staff, but will increase police presence at the Hamden Collaborative Learning Center Schol.

School resource officers will also meet with students and staff daily.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be sunny with mild temperatures.
Technical Discussion: An active & unseasonably mild pattern continues!
A man was arrested after a gun with a large capacity magazine was found in a closet at a local...
Gun found at Hamden Learning Center following physical altercation with student: Police
Family shares the joy of reading across the U.S.
GREAT KIDS: A family shares the joy of reading across the U.S.
CT Teacher of the Year is now a national finalist
CT’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is now a national finalist