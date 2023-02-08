Hartford ranks among the worst state capitals for safety and more, report says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford was not shed in a favorable light in a new report about state capitals and safety.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Wednesday released a report on 2023′s Best State Capitals for Safety & More.

It ranked Hartford as 48th out of 50.

WalletHub said it looked at affordability, economic well-being, quality of life, and quality of education and health. The data sets included cost of living, K-12 school system quality, and percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.

Here are the indicator rankings for Hartford that led to its overall ranking:

Affordability - 48th

Economic well-being - 45th

Quality of education and health - 32nd

Quality of life - 23rd

The only capitals that ranked worse than Hartford were Trenton, NJ and Augusta, ME.

The top three on the list were Austin, TX, Raleigh, NC, and Madison, WI.

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

