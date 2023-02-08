Contests
Middletown man accused of cashing fraudulent check from tool company

Anthony R. Lacafta is accused of stealing more than $1,800 from the Skillcraft Machine Tool Company in South Windsor.(South Windsor police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - South Windsor police said a man stole more than $1,800 from a tool company back in 2019.

They charged 35-year-old Anthony R. Lacafta of Middletown with fourth-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft and second-degree forgery.

Lacafta was arrested on Tuesday on an active arrest warrant.

Police said his charges stemmed from a May 2019 investigation in which he cashed a fraudulent check that totaled $1,867.42 from Skillcraft Machine Tool Company.

Lacafta was taken into custody by the Middletown Police Department and transferred to the South Windsor Police Department, where he was processed and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

He was scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Feb. 22.

