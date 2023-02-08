Police make arrest for hit-and-run that killed Trinity College student

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student.

Authorities said the crash happened on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street.

Jillian Hegarty, 20, of St. Johnsbury, VT, was taken to the hospital where she later died. She was a pedestrian.

Police said two other Trinity students were hurt in the crash. One was in critical condition in the hospital, and the other was released for minor injuries.

“After an extensive investigation, detectives from the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division were able to identify the operator of the evading vehicle and a felony arrest warrant was obtained,” said Hartford police.

Karanja Thomas, 45, of Hartford, was taken into police custody Wednesday.

Thomas is charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, assault third-degree, reckless endangerment second-degree, evading responsibility resulting in death, evading responsibility resulting in injury, and operation of a motor vehicle under a suspended license.

He is held on a $300,000 bond.

