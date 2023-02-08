Contests
Slippery road conditions lead to school delays, crashes

Slippery driving conditions were reported.
Slippery driving conditions were reported.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Slick conditions were reported on roads across the state on Wednesday morning as temperature hovered around the freezing mark.

It led to a number of school delays. See the list here.

A number of crashes were reported on roads and highways.

The state Department of Transportation listed the following traffic incidents:

  • East Haddam - Route 149 closed around 6 a.m. between Mott Lane and Eli Chapman Road.
  • East Hartford - Route 15 north’s exit 90 off ramp is closed for a crash. It was first reported around 6:30 a.m.
  • Meriden - I-691 east’s right lane closed for a two-vehicle crash between exits 5 and 7. It was first reported around 6:15 a.m.
  • Waterbury - I-84 west’s right lane closed between exits 25 and 23 for a one-vehicle crash, first reported around 6 a.m.
  • Waterford - I-95 north’s right lane closed between exits 82A and 83. It was first reported around 6:30 a.m.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

