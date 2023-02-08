Slippery road conditions lead to school delays, crashes

(WFSB) - Slick conditions were reported on roads across the state on Wednesday morning as temperature hovered around the freezing mark.

It led to a number of school delays. See the list here.

A number of crashes were reported on roads and highways.

The state Department of Transportation listed the following traffic incidents:

East Haddam - Route 149 closed around 6 a.m. between Mott Lane and Eli Chapman Road.

East Hartford - Route 15 north’s exit 90 off ramp is closed for a crash. It was first reported around 6:30 a.m.

Meriden - I-691 east’s right lane closed for a two-vehicle crash between exits 5 and 7. It was first reported around 6:15 a.m.

Waterbury - I-84 west’s right lane closed between exits 25 and 23 for a one-vehicle crash, first reported around 6 a.m.

Waterford - I-95 north’s right lane closed between exits 82A and 83. It was first reported around 6:30 a.m.

