Tractor-trailer collision causes delays on I-84 in Waterbury

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.
By Jay Kenney
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash caused delays on Interstate 84 in Waterbury early Wednesday morning.

A tractor-trailer was involved, according to the Department of Transportation. It happened near exit 25A around 5:30 a.m.

The DOT said the left lane was closed.

State police and first responders were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was available.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

