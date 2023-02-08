Tractor-trailer collision causes delays on I-84 in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash caused delays on Interstate 84 in Waterbury early Wednesday morning.

A tractor-trailer was involved, according to the Department of Transportation. It happened near exit 25A around 5:30 a.m.

The DOT said the left lane was closed.

State police and first responders were dispatched to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

No further information was available.

