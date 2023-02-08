Tractor-trailer collision causes delays on I-84 in Waterbury
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:02 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash caused delays on Interstate 84 in Waterbury early Wednesday morning.
A tractor-trailer was involved, according to the Department of Transportation. It happened near exit 25A around 5:30 a.m.
The DOT said the left lane was closed.
State police and first responders were dispatched to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
No further information was available.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.