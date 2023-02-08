Woman accused of stealing $90,000 from Watertown Meat Center

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A woman stole $90,000 while she worked as a cashier at the Watertown Meat Center, according to police.

Watertown police said they arrested Marissa Ganavage, 49, on a charge of first-degree larceny.

Police said she committed a series of thefts at the meat center that led to the total of $90,000. They happened between Jan. 5, 2022 and Oct. 11, 2022.

Through a lengthy investigation, Det. Kevin Conard said he uncovered a pattern of manipulated transactions conducted by Ganavage.

Ganavage was released on a $50,000 court-set bond and given a court date of Feb. 14 at the Waterbury Superior Court.

