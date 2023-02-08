Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Woman accused of stealing $90,000 from Watertown Meat Center

Marissa Ganavage is accused of stealing $90,000 from the Watertown Meat Center, according to...
Marissa Ganavage is accused of stealing $90,000 from the Watertown Meat Center, according to police.(Watertown police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A woman stole $90,000 while she worked as a cashier at the Watertown Meat Center, according to police.

Watertown police said they arrested Marissa Ganavage, 49, on a charge of first-degree larceny.

Police said she committed a series of thefts at the meat center that led to the total of $90,000. They happened between Jan. 5, 2022 and Oct. 11, 2022.

Through a lengthy investigation, Det. Kevin Conard said he uncovered a pattern of manipulated transactions conducted by Ganavage.

Ganavage was released on a $50,000 court-set bond and given a court date of Feb. 14 at the Waterbury Superior Court.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A trooper and a firefighter were hurt when they responded to a crash on Route 9 south in...
Trooper, firefighter hurt in crash that closed Route 9 south in Cromwell
Route 9 Cromwell crash
RAW VIDEO: Trooper, firefighter hurt during response to Route 9 south crash
Slippery driving conditions were reported.
Slippery road conditions lead to school delays, crashes
Cromwell Route 9 crash - Traffic Alert - WFSB
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes Route 9 south in Cromwell