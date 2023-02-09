Contests
The Free School Lunch program returns to the Capitol

The session at the capitol will focus on extending the Free School Lunch program that just ended in December.
By Susan Raff and Kristina Russo
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Lawmakers are back at the Capitol to discuss an extension on the Free School Lunch program.

This program was put in place during the pandemic and recently ended in December.

The vote on school lunches if passed would extend the program until the end of the school year.

Free lunch had been available to all public schools grades K-12 regardless of family income.

Earlier this week, there was a hearing that spoke in favor of the extension.

The hearing reported accounts that there have been more students that can’t afford a meal plan.

Free lunches are federally funded which costs about 40 million dollars.

Rep. Matt Ritter said, “We will figure it out, but we know we have enough one time revenue to do it this fiscal year. After that, we need to have a conversation going forward.”

At the moment, this is not a controversial issue because free lunches are being funded federally.

During the session today, lawmakers are raising questions as to whether or not the state should pay for school lunches.

They will ask whether they should use education funding from the state to pay for this.

