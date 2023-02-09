Is a drought possible with a lack of snowfall this winter?

(WFSB) - The last thing we want is for another drought to develop and with the lack of snowfall, some of you might be concerned about this potential.

At Wethersfield Cove, which connects to the Connecticut River, the ground is supposed to be frozen and covered in snow. But this winter has been different than most.

Soil moisture has recovered from last year’s drought, which did carry over briefly into 2023.

Winter so far has featured above average temperatures, above average rainfall, and below average snowfall in Connecticut.

Snow cover isn’t below average everywhere though in the Northeast.

The mountains in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine have done relatively well with snowfall this winter.

All that snow cover will help levels of the main stem Connecticut River when the melting snow makes its way downstream. It should keep the Connecticut River running at or above normal.

But what about the smaller waterways locally? For that answer we talked to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boston.

“Some of the recharge on the smaller rivers that we see when the snow melts in the hills probably won’t have much of that this spring but it has been wet enough and the ground isn’t frozen so there has been enough recharge of the soil moisture this winter,” said Joseph Dellicarpini, NWS Boston meteorologist.

Seeing there isn’t any snow to melt, we asked Dellicarpini if that means drought could develop.

“So without that snow cover we aren’t seeing that recharge of moisture into the soil but fortunately enough, December, January, in particular were very wet we had more rain than snow so that has kind of done the trick for us but we will have to watch the next few weeks for us as we get into in February and especially into March if we get into a very dry pattern it’s certainly possible we could see the reemergence of drought conditions into the later part of the spring,” Dellicarpini said.

Fortunately, we have seen above normal rainfall this winter and if we don’t get into a very dry pattern going into March then drought won’t reemerge.

