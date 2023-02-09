Man accused of breaking 50 windows and a mirror at a home in Watertown

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for violating a protective order to break 50 windows and a mirror at home in Watertown, according to police.

Anthony Teixeira, 34, was charged with violation of a protective order, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace.

Anthony Teixeira faces charges for smashing windows at a home in Watertown and violating a protective order. (Watertown police)

Teixeira was arrested last week.

Police said they responded to a home, which was known to the suspect, on Jan. 3 for a report of vandalism.

Officers found that residence had 38 broken windows and a broken mirror that all appeared to be shattered from the inside. The detached garage had 12 broken windows.

Police said Teixeira was last known to be in the residence earlier in the day and had a current protective order from an earlier incident that was supposed to protect a person in the home from abuse and harassment.

Over the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed and an arrest warrant was obtained for Teixeira.

Teixeira was taken into custody on Feb. 2 and given a $75,000 bond. He was arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 3.

