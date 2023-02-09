Norwich couple’s ‘community free store’ marks one-year anniversary this weekend

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A Norwich couple is teaming up with the community to do their part in helping those who are down on their luck.

Vick Getman doubles her Norwich apartment as a warehouse of sorts.

“Helping people gives me joy,” Getman said.

Helping people like Tray.

“The last four, five months have been really tough because we just don’t know where to go,” Tray said.

Tray has been without a place to stay up until pretty recently; but he still needs help. That’s where Getman comes in because she’s been there.

“I felt like there was nobody there to help me, there was nobody there to put their hand out and say ‘I got you,” Getman said. Every single member of this community is equally as deserving as the next.”

Now, Getman, her husband and a team of about six volunteers run the “Norwich Mutual Aid Free Store.” The group sets up at the Norwich Marina on the second Saturday of each month giving away whatever has been donated. The group collects everything from baby formula to clothes.

“We’re still somebody, we’re not just going to lay down and die, you have to keep going everyday,” Tray said.

This Saturday, February 11, marks one year of the free store. Like the need, the amount of donations has grown and the group needs a place to store them all.

“We need somewhere to store it better so it’s safe and we can continue collecting,” Getman said.

By collecting more supplies, the group can help more people like Tray.

“There are no words for the gratefulness,” Tray said. “True gratefulness. There are no words for it.”

