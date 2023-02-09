Police investigating after items stolen at a UConn dorm

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - There have been several reports of an unknown male entering and stealing items at Buckley Hall South at UConn while residents were sleeping.

Police have been made aware of these incidents over the last couple of days.

One resident reported they woke up and saw the unknown male and asked what he was doing, but he left without responding.

In all reports the thefts were during overnight hours and the residents’ doors were not locked.

No other details are released.

UConn Police reminds all students to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to them.

Anyone with more information about these thefts are encouraged to contact the UConn Police Department at 860-486-4800.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.