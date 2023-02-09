Contests
Police look into bomb threat at Jonal Laboratories in Meriden

File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An anonymous caller phoned in a bomb threat to a business in Meriden on Thursday morning.

Police said the threat was made to Jonal Laboratories, but did not specify which location or give any specific details.

The police and fire departments were immediately dispatched.

The aircraft supply business has addresses on both Center and Pratt streets, so police said they checked both locations.

The Connecticut State Police were also said to have assisted with a K9 building search.

As of just before noon on Thursday, there was no evidence of a bomb at the Center Street location. The Pratt Street building was still in the process of being searched.

