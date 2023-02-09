Potato fundraiser scheduled to raise money for Bristol officers’ families

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It’s been several months since the lives of two Bristol police officers were cut short in an ambush attack.

The entire state grieved with the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. They also championed the recovery of officer Alec Iurato, who was hurt in the attack before he took down the gunman.

All these months later, members of one American Legion are doing their part to support those officers’ families.

“We’re the next town over,” explained Wendy Wolowicz, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 president.

It didn’t happen to their police force, but those in Terryville said they nonetheless felt the grief of losing two police officers in the line of duty.

“Officer Hamzy had roots here,” Wolowicz said.

Honoring Hamzy is no small task. Wolowicz said his in-laws are a pillar of the community.

“They’ve always been there,” she said. “Scott Funeral Home has always helped anybody who is in need in their time of need.”

On Sunday, the legion is hoping to give back Hamzy’s family. along with the families of the late DeMonte and injured Iurato.

“We’ll probably be here around 8 o’clock to start making them we’ve got to make about 300 potatoes for that day,” said Merissa Engle, fundraising committee, American Legion Unit 20.

The legion said it is holding a baked potato fundraiser on Feb 12 from noon to 6 p.m.

It’s charging $8 for a potato with all the proceeds going to the hero fund set up through Thomaston Savings Bank.

“It’s just a really good feeling,” Engle said.

It was described as a monetary fundraiser. However, those with the legion said incorporating baked potatoes is a good way to quantify just how much the town cares.

“We felt that it was a way to actually show the number of people who are supporting,” Wolowicz said. “[We] wanted them to see that this community is coming together for them.”

