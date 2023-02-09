Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida

BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - The superintendent for Regional School District 16 was arrested in Florida over the summer and initially charged with driving under the influence.

Police in Volusia County said Michael Yamin, 54, of Cheshire, was pulled over back on Sept. 3, 2022.

Michael Yamin, superintendent of Regional School District 16 in Connecticut, was charged with DUI in Florida in Sept. 2022. (Volusia County police)

Officers said he was spotted weaving in and out of traffic on Labor Day weekend.

When they pulled him over, they said Yamin spoke with slurred speech, and stumbled and tripped when he got out of his vehicle.

They said he refused to take a field sobriety test, but agreed to a breathalyzer test.

A report from The Volusia County clerk’s office said Yamin was charged with DUI involving alcohol or drugs. The charge was later was reduced to reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

He pleaded guilty last week in a court in Florida.

Yamin was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay fines.

He sent a letter to the school community of Prospect and Beacon Falls on Thursday.

This past September, I was visiting my father in Florida to assist with his medical care. While in Florida, an incident occurred and I plead guilty to a misdemeanor for reckless driving. I am truly sorry for this lapse in judgement and take full responsibility for my actions. I recognize that as the superintendent of schools my conduct reflects poorly on the region. I have been Region 16 superintendent for 8 years and have strived to make decisions that are in the best interest of our children and our community. I am appreciative of the Board’s support and will work tirelessly to regain the trust of our staff and our school community. I look forward to our continued work together. Thank you for your ongoing support.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.