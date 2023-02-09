Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida
BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - The superintendent for Regional School District 16 was arrested in Florida over the summer and initially charged with driving under the influence.
Police in Volusia County said Michael Yamin, 54, of Cheshire, was pulled over back on Sept. 3, 2022.
Officers said he was spotted weaving in and out of traffic on Labor Day weekend.
When they pulled him over, they said Yamin spoke with slurred speech, and stumbled and tripped when he got out of his vehicle.
They said he refused to take a field sobriety test, but agreed to a breathalyzer test.
A report from The Volusia County clerk’s office said Yamin was charged with DUI involving alcohol or drugs. The charge was later was reduced to reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
He pleaded guilty last week in a court in Florida.
Yamin was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay fines.
He sent a letter to the school community of Prospect and Beacon Falls on Thursday.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.