Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Region 16 superintendent pleads guilty to reckless driving charge in Florida

By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACON FALLS, CT (WFSB) - The superintendent for Regional School District 16 was arrested in Florida over the summer and initially charged with driving under the influence.

Police in Volusia County said Michael Yamin, 54, of Cheshire, was pulled over back on Sept. 3, 2022.

Michael Yamin, superintendent of Regional School District 16 in Connecticut, was charged with...
Michael Yamin, superintendent of Regional School District 16 in Connecticut, was charged with DUI in Florida in Sept. 2022.(Volusia County police)

Officers said he was spotted weaving in and out of traffic on Labor Day weekend.

When they pulled him over, they said Yamin spoke with slurred speech, and stumbled and tripped when he got out of his vehicle.

They said he refused to take a field sobriety test, but agreed to a breathalyzer test.

A report from The Volusia County clerk’s office said Yamin was charged with DUI involving alcohol or drugs. The charge was later was reduced to reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

He pleaded guilty last week in a court in Florida.

Yamin was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay fines.

He sent a letter to the school community of Prospect and Beacon Falls on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
Police look into bomb threat at Jonal Laboratories in Meriden
maybe some showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A few showers this evening, then record warmth tomorrow!
Anthony Teixeira faces charges for smashing windows at a home in Watertown and violating a...
Man accused of breaking 50 windows and a mirror at a home in Watertown
Route 75 in Windsor
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 75 in Windsor is closed because of a crash