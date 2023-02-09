Contests
Route 75 in Windsor is closed because of a crash

A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Route 75 in Windsor was closed under overpasses for Interstate 91 because of a crash.

The Department of Transportation confirmed that two vehicles were involved in a crash around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Windsor police told Channel 3 that the crash was considered serious, and that it may have started in the area of exit 38 on I-91.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

