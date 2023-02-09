Route 75 in Windsor is closed because of a crash
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Route 75 in Windsor was closed under overpasses for Interstate 91 because of a crash.
The Department of Transportation confirmed that two vehicles were involved in a crash around 7 a.m. on Thursday.
Windsor police told Channel 3 that the crash was considered serious, and that it may have started in the area of exit 38 on I-91.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
