Route 75 in Windsor is closed because of a crash

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Route 75 in Windsor was closed under overpasses for Interstate 91 because of a crash.

The Department of Transportation confirmed that two vehicles were involved in a crash around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Windsor police told Channel 3 that the crash was considered serious, and that it may have started in the area of exit 38 on I-91.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

