State budget could mean a rise in tuition at UConn, university president says

State budget could mean a rise in tuition at UConn
By Ayah Galal and Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Frustration is growing at the University of Connecticut following Governor Ned Lamont’s state budget address on Wednesday.

The president of UConn is raising a red flag over how the budget will potentially slash funding for the university.

Dr. Radenka Maric is concerned about what this will mean for the future of UConn.

Maric said if the budget gets passed, it’ll leave the university with a $160 million shortfall next year alone.

That could mean a rise in tuition for students. Now a walkout is being planned.

“The first thing we worry about is tuition. Like we worry about the difficulties that come with that,” said Mason Holland, President of the UConn Undergraduate Student Government.

Concern is growing across UConn campuses as students, faculty and staff learn more about how the state budget will potentially impact Husky Nation.

On Wednesday, Lamont delivered his budget address for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years.

Maric said that a preliminary review of the numbers shows that if the budget gets passed, the university will be left with a shortfall of almost $160 million in 2024 and about $197 million in 2025.

“I think it’s pretty ridiculous. And especially the focus of the budget that Governor Lamont said himself was inclusive opportunity. And I think that was almost a punch in the face to us here at UConn,” said Jonathan Heiden, UConn junior and student government member.

In a letter sent out to the UConn community, the university president said that if UConn tries to cover the shortfalls by raising tuition, it would mean an increase of 19-percent, or $3,000.

“I mean for a number of students, just affording textbooks is really really difficult. So thinking about $3,000 on top of those costs that’s additional student loans to be taken out. We’re looking at an entire future of to pay back that cost,” said Irene Soteriou, UConn senior and student government member

UConn relies on the state for about 25-percent of operating funding annually.

Students said they’ll be fighting for their future. They’re organizing a walkout next Wednesday and will be rallying at the State Capitol.

“If you really care about serving your constituents and care about certain people who put you in office in the first place, you’ll hear us,” said Holland.

In a statement Lamont’s office said:

That rally at the capitol will take place next Wednesday at noon.

UConn students will be taking buses to Hartford and they’re expecting hundreds of students and alumni to show up.

You can read Maric’s full letter below:

