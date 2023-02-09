Contests
Waterbury police lieutenant charged for carrying a gun while under the influence

David Balnis.
David Balnis.(Waterbury Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury police lieutenant was arrested for carrying a gun while under the influence following a crash last year.

Authorities said the crash happened on October 30 on Highland Avenue.

The driver of a pickup truck veered off the road and hit a parked car, according to police. Nobody was in the parked vehicle at the time.

Police identified the driver as David Balnis, 55, of Waterbury.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Balnis is a lieutenant with Waterbury police and was off duty at the time of the crash, authorities said.

Waterbury police said Balnis was arrested Thursday on an additional warrant for the crash.

He was charged with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, said police.

Authorities said Balnis posted a $25,000 bond and is due in court on February 27.

“Balnis’ work status with the Waterbury Police Department will remain on administrative duty pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs investigation,” Waterbury police said.

