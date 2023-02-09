Weapon found in Hamden School

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Another case of a weapon being brought into a school is causing extreme safety concerns for parents and students.

Most recently, a gun and ammo was found hidden in a Hamden classroom.

This has become a dangerous trend we have been seeing across the state.

A loaded 9 millimeter with a large capacity magazine was found in a closet at the Collaborative Learning Center Tuesday Morning.

Police say a student named Khalil Davis-Yancy put it there.

He was arrested and charged with third degree assault and disorderly conduct.

“It really doesn’t matter big city, doesn’t matter small town, it’s out there and it’s unfortunately where we are now with the availability with weapons”, said Bobby McDonald a Criminal Justice Expert from the University of New Haven.

Additional security costs school districts money, so in the meantime McDonald says the most important thing is communication between police, school systems, and parents.

“If parents have weapons in their house, keep them locked up. They’ve got to keep them out of sight, out of reach of youngsters”, said McDonald.

In recent months there have been several weapons brought to schools ranging from elementary to high school.

“When I do hear these kinds of stories, it certainly makes me nervous”, said Sinoj John, a Rocky Hill parent.

Experts say the pandemic has made an impact on students.

“Remote learning, a lot of families struggling to get by, losing family members”, said Dr. Melissa Whitson, a Professor of Psychology at the University of New Haven.

Whitson says the lack of social connections and ability to resolve conflict is a contributing factor.

“Kids that are having fights or disagreements or are upset with people and they are lacking the skills to resolve those conflicts in a peaceful and affective manner”, says Whitson.

Parents are encouraged to have open conversations with their kids and be aware of any changes they are going through.

“Warning signs where you see them withdrawing more, not having many social interactions or if they’re on the internet a lot”, says Whitson.

To protect schools parents are advised to lock up their weapons, keep them out of sight and not loaded.

